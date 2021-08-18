.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Australia voices caution on accepting Afghan refugees citing security concerns

  • Font
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra on August 17, 2021. (AFP)
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra on August 17, 2021. (AFP)

Australia voices caution on accepting Afghan refugees citing security concerns

AFP, Sydney

Published: Updated:

Australia on Wednesday said it had no plans to allow in tens of thousands of Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban, citing security concerns and casting doubt on promises from other Western nations.

Britain announced this week a resettlement scheme to let in up to 20,000 Afghans over the long term, with priority given to women, children and those facing persecution.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Canada said last week it would take in up to 20,000 people.

Meanwhile Australia plans to provide Afghans with at least 3,000 visas over a year, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

“I note that some are talking about figures of 20,000 but can I tell you there are no clear plans about that. Australia is not going into that territory,” Morrison told a news conference.

Australia deployed 39,000 troops over two decades as part of US and NATO-led operations in Afghanistan.

As Australia’s air force evacuated 26 people -- including Australian and Afghan citizens -- in a first flight from Kabul, Defense Minister Peter Dutton cast doubt on the capacity of other countries to honor their pledges.

“I don’t think that, firstly, is going to happen and, secondly, there is no way in the world you can guarantee the security arrangements with that sort of movement of people,” Dutton told the national broadcaster ABC.

“Let’s see whether people put their money where their mouth is,” he said.

Some 8,500 Afghan citizens have been resettled in Australia since 2013, with 430 brought in since April, the government says.

The first evacuation flight since the Taliban takeover at the weekend landed in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

Australia plans to deploy more planes to help the operation, Morrison said.

Read more:

Statue of prominent anti-Taliban figure blown up in Afghan city: Residents

Taliban and al-Qaeda bonds remain strong, parting of ways unlikely: Analysts

Taliban kill two protesters carrying Afghanistan’s flag in Jalalabad: Reports

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
International jobseekers eye roles in Saudi Arabia amidst COVID-19 recession: Analyst International jobseekers eye roles in Saudi Arabia amidst COVID-19 recession: Analyst
Taliban and al-Qaeda bonds remain strong, parting of ways unlikely: Analysts Taliban and al-Qaeda bonds remain strong, parting of ways unlikely: Analysts
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai: The architectural wonders of Middle East pavilions Expo 2020 Dubai: The architectural wonders of Middle East pavilions
Taliban say burqa not compulsory for women, hijab is as they take over Afghanistan Taliban say burqa not compulsory for women, hijab is as they take over Afghanistan
Explosion in Beirut electricity grid, authorities call for evacuation of nearby homes Explosion in Beirut electricity grid, authorities call for evacuation of nearby homes
Afghan vice president Amrullah Saleh says he is ‘legitimate caretaker’ president Afghan vice president Amrullah Saleh says he is ‘legitimate caretaker’ president
Malala expresses concern over Afghanistan, urges world leaders to take action Malala expresses concern over Afghanistan, urges world leaders to take action
Man falls 50 feet to his death from US amusement park ride Man falls 50 feet to his death from US amusement park ride
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More