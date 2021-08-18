.
Cat saves elderly woman’s life, leads rescue team to ravine where she fell down

Rescue team helping elderly woman who fell into a ravine. (Facebook)
Cat saves elderly woman’s life, leads rescue team to ravine where she fell down

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A cat saved the life of an 83-year-old woman who fell down a ravine in Cornwall, England by frantically meowing and leading the rescuers to the scene, online news media National Public Radio (NPR) reported on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Members of the search team are now calling the black cat a hero.

“With the cat waiting at the gate to that field, it could have been hours later that I or anyone else would have checked there,” the woman’s neighbor Tamar Longmur told Sky News.

Also on Facebook, the police reported that the elderly woman had fallen approximately 70 feet down “a very steep embankment, with incredibly difficult access and uneven terrain.”

“Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance along with their specialist water rescue team, Cornwall Air Ambulance, and SWAST, and the female was hoisted back up to the field on a stretcher via line rescue. She was then taken to hospital via the Air Ambulance in a stable condition,” they added.

Black cat Piran, who saved the life of an elderly woman by leading rescuers to the site of the accident. (Facebook)
The area’s official police account said, “Piran the cat saved the day” in a Facebook post.

