Cat saves elderly woman’s life, leads rescue team to ravine where she fell down

A cat saved the life of an 83-year-old woman who fell down a ravine in Cornwall, England by frantically meowing and leading the rescuers to the scene, online news media National Public Radio (NPR) reported on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Members of the search team are now calling the black cat a hero.

“With the cat waiting at the gate to that field, it could have been hours later that I or anyone else would have checked there,” the woman’s neighbor Tamar Longmur told Sky News.

Also on Facebook, the police reported that the elderly woman had fallen approximately 70 feet down “a very steep embankment, with incredibly difficult access and uneven terrain.”

“Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance along with their specialist water rescue team, Cornwall Air Ambulance, and SWAST, and the female was hoisted back up to the field on a stretcher via line rescue. She was then taken to hospital via the Air Ambulance in a stable condition,” they added.

The area’s official police account said, “Piran the cat saved the day” in a Facebook post.

Read more:

Is your cat depressed? Vet shares top 5 depression signs to look for and what to do

What should you do if you spot a dangerous wild animal? Dubai Police weighs in

Top five most expensive cats in the world