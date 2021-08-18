.
Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani: Don’t judge me if you don’t know full details

Ashraf Ghani
Ghani speaking via a live stream on Facebook while he is in the UAE on "humanitarian grounds."

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani has said that those that think he fled Afghanistan should not judge him if they do not know all the details.

Ghani, speaking via a live stream on Facebook, was speaking to the nation and the world for the first time since fleeing the country following the capture of Kabul by the Taliban.

The former president addressed accusations and rumors that he had taken a lot of money before his departure from the presidential palace, calling them "complete lies and baseless."

Ghani released the video message on Wednesday from the United Arab Emirates, which earlier confirmed it was hosting him "on humanitarian grounds."

Ghani said he would address "recent developments" in Afghanistan before beginning his video message, which was streamed on his Facebook page. He fled the country at the weekend.

