Human remains found in landing gear of military flight from Kabul: US Air Force

The US Air Force said on Tuesday that it was investigating the circumstances surrounding human remains that were found in the wheel well of one of its C-17s that flew out of Kabul amid the chaos of the Taliban taking over the city.

In a statement, the Air Force said that the aircraft landed at Kabul’s airport on Sunday and was surrounded by hundreds of Afghan civilians.

“Faced with a rapidly deteriorating security situation around the aircraft, the C-17 crew decided to depart the airfield as quickly as possible,” the statement said.

On Monday, Afghans rushed onto the tarmac of the capital’s airport as thousands tried to flee the country after the Taliban seized power with stunning speed. Some clung to the side of a US military plane before takeoff, in a widely shared video that captured the sense of desperation as America’s 20-year war comes to a chaotic end.

Crowds of Afghan citizens storm the #Kabul airport in an attempt to board airplanes after the #Taliban takeover of the capital.#Afghanistan https://t.co/2vc7iuFmgj pic.twitter.com/xS4FRPgTZc — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 16, 2021

Another video showed the Afghans falling as the plane gained altitude over Kabul.

