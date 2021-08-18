.
Man falls 50 feet to his death from US amusement park ride

  • Font
A man died after falling nearly 50 feet from an amusement park ride in the US state of Utah. (Twitter)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A man died after falling nearly 50 feet from an amusement park ride in the US state of Utah, authorities said on Monday.

Videos from bystanders showed the 32-year-old man hanging onto the safety bar of the Sky Ride at the Lagoon Amusement Park.

According to police, the man fell and had to be airlifted to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.

He was in critical condition before he died as a result of his fall, local media reports said.

Police are still investigating the incident, but have said the fall did not seem to be intentional.

