Over 180 Afghans, 25 French nationals evacuated from Kabul in overnight mission
Twenty-five French nationals and 184 Afghans were evacuated from Afghanistan overnight and have just landed in Abu Dhabi, French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday.
More than 2,200 diplomats and other civilians have been evacuated from Afghanistan on military flights, a Western security official told Reuters, as efforts gathered pace to get people out after the Taliban seized the capital.
