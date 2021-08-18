.
Russian and Turkish foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) shaking hands with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov during their meeting in Antalya on March 29, 2019. (AFP)
A file photo shows Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) shaking hands with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov during their meeting in Antalya on March 29, 2019. (AFP)

Russian and Turkish foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday and called on key players to ensure security there, Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Taliban said on Tuesday they wanted peaceful relations with other countries and would respect women’s rights within the framework of Islamic law, as they held their first official news briefing since their lightning seizure of Kabul.

Lavrov and Cavusoglu discussed Afghanistan in detail, the foreign ministry said, and expressed a mutual interest in stabilizing the situation.

