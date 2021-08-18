Taliban kill two protesters carrying Afghanistan’s flag in Jalalabad: Reports 

The Taliban on Wednesday killed two protesters who were carrying the flag of Afghanistan during demonstrations in the Afghan city of Jalalabad and dozens were reportedly injured, according to several local media reports.

Members of the extremist group opened fire on the crowd who had gathered in the city to protest the Taliban rule over the country.

Local news agency Pajhwok Afghan News shared a video online that showed people carrying the Afghan national flag on the streets of Jalalabad before shots were fired.

Several people had also reportedly taken down the Taliban flag earlier which hung in the center of the city, a video circulating on Twitter showed.

Journalists on scene were also allegedly beaten for filming the protests, according to local news reports.

A day earlier, the Taliban said that families who were trying to flee the country out of fear will not be harmed, during their first public press conference since they took over the capital Kabul.

The extremist group’s main spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said that the Taliban would not seek retribution against former soldiers and members of the Western-backed government.

Mujahid had said that private media could continue to be free and independent in Afghanistan and that the Taliban were committed to the media within their cultural framework.

It would also grant amnesty to former Afghan government soldiers as well as contractors and translators who worked for international forces.

