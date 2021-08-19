.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Watch: ‘Desperate’ Afghans hand babies to soldiers, UK says can’t take minors

  • Font

Watch: ‘Desperate’ Afghans hand babies to soldiers, UK says can’t take minors

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Britain is unable to evacuate unaccompanied children from Afghanistan, defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday when asked about footage which showed a young child being handed over a wall to Western soldiers at Kabul airport.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The footage, which Reuters was unable to immediately verify, showed a small girl being handed over a wall to British and US soldiers at Kabul airport.

Wallace said the child was passed over the wall as her family was being taken out.

An Afghan child sleeps on the cargo floor of a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, kept warm by the uniform of Airman First Class Nicolas Baron, C-17 loadmaster, during an evacuation flight from Kabul, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021. (Reuters)
An Afghan child sleeps on the cargo floor of a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, kept warm by the uniform of Airman First Class Nicolas Baron, C-17 loadmaster, during an evacuation flight from Kabul, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021. (Reuters)

“We can’t just take a minor on their own,” Wallace told Sky News when asked about the footage. “You will find as you see in the footage I think you’re showing now, the child was taken - that will be because the family will be taken as well.”

“It will be the challenge trying to make it through that crowd,” Wallace said. “We are finding other ways of dealing with that but that is what’s happening.”

Wallace said British soldiers at the airport were facing a difficult situation given the desperation of some Afghans to leave.

“It is very very difficult for those soldiers as you’ve seen in your own footage, dealing with some desperate, desperate people, many of whom are just wanting to leave the country,” Wallace said.

UK forces will remain in Kabul as long as US forces are running the airport, Wallace added.

Read more:

Hiding from Taliban hit squads: Former Afghan official describes ordeal, anger at US

Taliban and al-Qaeda bonds remain strong, parting of ways unlikely: Analysts

Taliban kill two protesters carrying Afghanistan’s flag in Jalalabad: Reports

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
International jobseekers eye roles in Saudi Arabia amidst COVID-19 recession: Experts International jobseekers eye roles in Saudi Arabia amidst COVID-19 recession: Experts
Hiding from Taliban hit squads: Former Afghan official describes ordeal, anger at US Hiding from Taliban hit squads: Former Afghan official describes ordeal, anger at US
Top Content
Video: Pakistan police launch probe into hundreds of men for assaulting woman in park Video: Pakistan police launch probe into hundreds of men for assaulting woman in park
Taliban kill two protesters carrying Afghanistan’s flag in Jalalabad: Reports  Taliban kill two protesters carrying Afghanistan’s flag in Jalalabad: Reports 
Man falls 50 feet to his death from US amusement park ride Man falls 50 feet to his death from US amusement park ride
Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar returns to Afghanistan for first time in 10 years Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar returns to Afghanistan for first time in 10 years
Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani: Don’t judge me if you don’t know full details Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani: Don’t judge me if you don’t know full details
Hiding from Taliban hit squads: Former Afghan official describes ordeal, anger at US Hiding from Taliban hit squads: Former Afghan official describes ordeal, anger at US
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More