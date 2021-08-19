.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Explosion hits Pakistan Shia procession, some 30 wounded

  • Font
A powerful explosion hit a procession of Shia Muslims in central Pakistan on Thursday, wounding at least 30 people, witnesses and a Shia leader according to witnesses. (Screen grab)
A powerful explosion hit a procession of Shia Muslims in central Pakistan on Thursday, wounding at least 30 people, witnesses and a Shia leader according to witnesses. (Screen grab)

Explosion hits Pakistan Shia procession, some 30 wounded

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

A powerful explosion hit a procession of Shia Muslims in central Pakistan on Thursday, wounding at least 30 people, witnesses and a Shia leader according to witnesses.

There were unconfirmed reports of deaths among the victims.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Videos circulating on social media showed police and ambulances rushing toward the site of the bombing. Several wounded people were seen waiting for help along a road in the deeply conservative city of Bahawalnagar in the eastern Punjab province where the attack took place.

A Shia leader, Khawar Shafqat, confirmed the bombing in a statement but provided no further details.

No government official or police officials were available for comment, as authorities had suspended mobile phone service across the country a day ago ahead of the Ashoura festival.

The annual commemoration mourns the 7th century death of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Hussein, one of Shia Islam’s most beloved saints.

For Shias, the remembrance of Hussein is an emotional event that sees many believers weep over his death at the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq.

During the Ashura processions, which are held across the world, many participants beat their backs with chains, flagellating themselves in a symbolic expression of regret for not being able to help Hussein before his martyrdom.

According to Shafqat, the explosion took place when a procession of Shia Muslims was passing through a congested neighborhood of Muhajir Colony. He condemned the attack and asked government to further step up security at processions which were being taken out in other parts of the country as well.

Read more:

China to join Pakistan blast probe, backs away from calling it bomb attack

Pakistan’s counterterrorism police arrest more suspects in deadly car bomb attack

Bombing near Pakistan home of anti-India militant kills three

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
On Independence Day, Afghan protestors show defiance as Taliban struggles to govern On Independence Day, Afghan protestors show defiance as Taliban struggles to govern
International jobseekers eye roles in Saudi Arabia amidst COVID-19 recession: Experts International jobseekers eye roles in Saudi Arabia amidst COVID-19 recession: Experts
Top Content
Video: Pakistan police launch probe into hundreds of men for assaulting woman in park Video: Pakistan police launch probe into hundreds of men for assaulting woman in park
Watch: ‘Desperate’ Afghans hand babies to soldiers, UK says can’t take minors Watch: ‘Desperate’ Afghans hand babies to soldiers, UK says can’t take minors
Taliban kill two protesters carrying Afghanistan’s flag in Jalalabad: Reports  Taliban kill two protesters carrying Afghanistan’s flag in Jalalabad: Reports 
Man falls 50 feet to his death from US amusement park ride Man falls 50 feet to his death from US amusement park ride
Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar returns to Afghanistan for first time in 10 years Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar returns to Afghanistan for first time in 10 years
Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani: Don’t judge me if you don’t know full details Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani: Don’t judge me if you don’t know full details
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More