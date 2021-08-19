.
Five-year-old Afghan refugee falls to his death after arriving in UK

A five-year-old boy who fell to his death from a hotel window was an Afghan refugee who arrived in the UK with his family just days ago after fleeing the Taliban. (Sun Online)

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A five-year-old boy who fell to his death from a hotel window was an Afghan refugee who arrived in the UK with his family just days ago after fleeing the Taliban, Sun Online reported.

The little boy is believed to have died after falling from the ninth floor of the OYO Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel, South Yorkshire.

Sun Online added that the hotel is being used to house hero Afghans and their families who worked alongside the British Army and authorities.

The little boy, named by guests and family friends as Mohammed, and his parents are said to have been evacuated to Britain earlier this month.

His dad had worked at the British Embassy in Kabul before the family were relocated to the UK.

It’s feared the little boy fell as he looked out of the window of the family’s hotel room.

Police are not treating the boy’s death as suspicious.

One hotel resident who served as an interpreter with the British Army in Afghanistan for two years, arrived in the UK with his family on July 27.

The 32-year-old told Sun Online: “It happened at around 2pm and he fell from the ninth floor at the back of the hotel.

“He can’t have been in England very many weeks. We spent two weeks in quarantine in Manchester and moved into this hotel five days ago.”

