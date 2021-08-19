.
.
.
.
Italy making efforts to hold extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan: Papers

File photo of Mario Draghi in Frankfurt/Main, on December 6, 2012. (AFP)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi is working to organize a summit of the Group of 20 major economies on the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban entered the country’s capital over the weekend, two national newspapers reported on Thursday.

Italy holds the rotating G20 presidency this year and the possible meeting is expected to be held earlier than the scheduled summit in Rome in October, daily la Repubblica reported.

A spokesperson for the prime minister’s office was not immediately available for comment.

