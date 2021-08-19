.
.
.
.
Police investigating ‘active bomb threat’ near US Capitol

A general view of the US Capitol Building on May 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
AFP

Published: Updated:

Police said Thursday a suspicious vehicle near the US Capitol building and Library of Congress was being investigated for possible explosives and that people were told to leave the area.

“The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress,” the US Capitol Police said on its Twitter feed. “This is an active bomb threat investigation.”

Both the Senate and House of Representatives are currently on recess, but staffers are working in the Capitol complex.

