Russia offers to fly Afghans to other countries, amid desperation to flee the Taliban

Hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at the perimeter of the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (AFP)
Russia offers to fly Afghans to other countries, amid desperation to flee the Taliban

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Russia is prepared to provide its aircraft to fly out Afghan citizens from Afghanistan to other countries, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

“To prevent an aggravation of humanitarian problems in Afghanistan, we are ready to offer Russian civil aviation services to take any number of Afghan citizens to any countries that show an interest in accepting and accommodating them,” she said.

Zakharova, however, did not offer any details on whether Russia was willing to accept any Afghan refugees itself.

She said: “The Taliban taking control is a reality the entire global community should now take into account when managing their ties with Afghanistan. The Taliban are showing a tendency towards dialogue and are ready to consider the interests of Afghan citizens.”

Thousands of desperate Afghans have amassed in Kabul’s airport within minutes of the fall of Kabul under Taliban control earlier this week.

Footage of people trying to get on evacuation flights out of the country flooded social media, with many reported casualties after several people fell from airplanes taking off the runway in Kabul airport.

