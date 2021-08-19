Saudi Foreign Minister discusses with US counterpart latest Afghanistan developments

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has received a phone call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan, according to a statement.

“During the call, the two ministers reviewed the strategic relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America and ways to strengthen them in all common areas. The contact also discussed the most important developments, foremost of which are the developments in Afghanistan, and developments in the region,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia said it stands with the people of Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country, the Kingdom’s Council of Ministers, chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, said on Tuesday.

The Kingdom’s foreign ministry on Monday said it “stands with the choices that the Afghan people make without any interference,” expressing hope that the situation in the central Asian state stabilizes as soon as possible.

