.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Foreign Minister discusses with US counterpart latest Afghanistan developments

  • Font
Faisal bin Farhan Blinken
Saudi Arabia said it stands with the people of Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country, the Kingdom’s Council of Ministers, chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, said on Tuesday. (Supplied)

Saudi Foreign Minister discusses with US counterpart latest Afghanistan developments

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has received a phone call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan, according to a statement.

“During the call, the two ministers reviewed the strategic relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America and ways to strengthen them in all common areas. The contact also discussed the most important developments, foremost of which are the developments in Afghanistan, and developments in the region,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia stands with Afghan people after Taliban seize control Gulf Saudi Arabia stands with Afghan people after Taliban seize control

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saudi Arabia said it stands with the people of Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country, the Kingdom’s Council of Ministers, chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, said on Tuesday.

The Kingdom’s foreign ministry on Monday said it “stands with the choices that the Afghan people make without any interference,” expressing hope that the situation in the central Asian state stabilizes as soon as possible.

Read more:

Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani: Don’t judge me if you don’t know full details

Afghanistan’s president, family in UAE on ‘humanitarian grounds’: Foreign ministry

Hiding from Taliban hit squads: Former Afghan official describes ordeal, anger at US

EU, US, others say ‘deeply worried’ about Afghanistan’s women under Taliban control

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Hiding from Taliban hit squads: Former Afghan official describes ordeal, anger at US Hiding from Taliban hit squads: Former Afghan official describes ordeal, anger at US
International jobseekers eye roles in Saudi Arabia amidst COVID-19 recession: Analyst International jobseekers eye roles in Saudi Arabia amidst COVID-19 recession: Analyst
Top Content
Pakistan police launch probe into hundreds of men after woman assaulted in park Pakistan police launch probe into hundreds of men after woman assaulted in park
Taliban kill two protesters carrying Afghanistan’s flag in Jalalabad: Reports  Taliban kill two protesters carrying Afghanistan’s flag in Jalalabad: Reports 
Man falls 50 feet to his death from US amusement park ride Man falls 50 feet to his death from US amusement park ride
Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar returns to Afghanistan for first time in 10 years Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar returns to Afghanistan for first time in 10 years
Hiding from Taliban hit squads: Former Afghan official describes ordeal, anger at US Hiding from Taliban hit squads: Former Afghan official describes ordeal, anger at US
Afghanistan’s president, family in UAE on ‘humanitarian grounds’: Foreign ministry Afghanistan’s president, family in UAE on ‘humanitarian grounds’: Foreign ministry
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More