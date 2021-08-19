.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Total of 12 people killed in, around Kabul airport since Taliban takeover: Officials

  • Font
People wait outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
People wait outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021. (Reuters)

Total of 12 people killed in, around Kabul airport since Taliban takeover: Officials

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A total of 12 people have been killed in and around the airport in the Afghan capital, Kabul, Taliban and NATO officials said, since the Taliban seized the city on Sunday, triggering a rush of fearful people trying to leave.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The deaths were caused either by gun shots or in stampedes, the Taliban official said on Thursday, and he urged people still crowded at the gates of the facility to go home if they did not have the legal right to travel.

“We don’t want to hurt anyone at the airport,” said the Taliban official, who declined to be identified.

Read more:

Afghanistan’s president, family in UAE on ‘humanitarian grounds’: Foreign ministry

Mother-of-four killed by Taliban after refusing to cook for them: Sources

Young Afghan girl begs US soldiers for help, says ‘Taliban coming for me’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
International jobseekers eye roles in Saudi Arabia amidst COVID-19 recession: Experts International jobseekers eye roles in Saudi Arabia amidst COVID-19 recession: Experts
Watch: ‘Desperate’ Afghans hand babies to soldiers, UK says can’t take minors Watch: ‘Desperate’ Afghans hand babies to soldiers, UK says can’t take minors
Top Content
Video: Pakistan police launch probe into hundreds of men for assaulting woman in park Video: Pakistan police launch probe into hundreds of men for assaulting woman in park
Taliban kill two protesters carrying Afghanistan’s flag in Jalalabad: Reports  Taliban kill two protesters carrying Afghanistan’s flag in Jalalabad: Reports 
Man falls 50 feet to his death from US amusement park ride Man falls 50 feet to his death from US amusement park ride
Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar returns to Afghanistan for first time in 10 years Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar returns to Afghanistan for first time in 10 years
Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani: Don’t judge me if you don’t know full details Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani: Don’t judge me if you don’t know full details
Hiding from Taliban hit squads: Former Afghan official describes ordeal, anger at US Hiding from Taliban hit squads: Former Afghan official describes ordeal, anger at US
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More