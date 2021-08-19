.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

West perceived as weak after Afghanistan pullout: UK defense minister

  • Font
US Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division stand security at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 15, 2021. (Reuters)
US Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division stand security at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 15, 2021. (Reuters)

West perceived as weak after Afghanistan pullout: UK defense minister

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The fate of Afghanistan after a 20-year war led by the US means that the West’s resolve is now perceived as weak by major adversaries such as Russia, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The war in Afghanistan has cost several hundred thousand lives and trillions of dollars but the Taliban are now back in power, and the West’s leading powers are scrambling to evacuate their diplomats and Afghan staff from Kabul airport.

“What I’m uncomfortable with is that we have a world order now, where resolve is perceived by our adversaries as weak, the West’s resolve,” Wallace told BBC TV.

“That is something we should all worry about: if the West is seen not to have resolve and it fractures, then our adversaries like Russia find that encouraging,” Wallace told LBC radio.

Britain fears the Taliban’s return and the vacuum left by the West’s chaotic withdrawal will allow militants from al Qaeda to gain a foothold in Afghanistan, just 20 years after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the US.

Read more:

‘Desperate’ Afghans hand babies to soldiers, UK can’t take minors: Defense minister

Hiding from Taliban hit squads: Former Afghan official describes ordeal, anger at US

Taliban and al-Qaeda bonds remain strong, parting of ways unlikely: Analysts

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
International jobseekers eye roles in Saudi Arabia amidst COVID-19 recession: Experts International jobseekers eye roles in Saudi Arabia amidst COVID-19 recession: Experts
Watch: ‘Desperate’ Afghans hand babies to soldiers, UK says can’t take minors Watch: ‘Desperate’ Afghans hand babies to soldiers, UK says can’t take minors
Top Content
Video: Pakistan police launch probe into hundreds of men for assaulting woman in park Video: Pakistan police launch probe into hundreds of men for assaulting woman in park
Taliban kill two protesters carrying Afghanistan’s flag in Jalalabad: Reports  Taliban kill two protesters carrying Afghanistan’s flag in Jalalabad: Reports 
Man falls 50 feet to his death from US amusement park ride Man falls 50 feet to his death from US amusement park ride
Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar returns to Afghanistan for first time in 10 years Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar returns to Afghanistan for first time in 10 years
Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani: Don’t judge me if you don’t know full details Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani: Don’t judge me if you don’t know full details
Hiding from Taliban hit squads: Former Afghan official describes ordeal, anger at US Hiding from Taliban hit squads: Former Afghan official describes ordeal, anger at US
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More