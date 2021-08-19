.
Young Afghan girl begs US soldiers for help, says ‘Taliban coming for me’

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Just days following the Taliban’s capture of Kabul, videos showing young women and children trying to flee the country desperately begging for help from US soldiers have been emerging from the Afghanistan capital.

“Help, help, help, please the Taliban are coming for me,” one young woman pleads desperately for one US soldier behind a chained door, one video shared by a journalist on Twitter showed.

By 2 am local time on Thursday, the same women can be seen still waiting at the same location.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres confirmed on Friday of “horrifying” reports emerging that the Taliban have severely restricted the rights of Afghan women and girls in areas they have seized.

The Taliban gave the first indication on Tuesday since coming to power that they would not make the full burqa compulsory for women as they did when they last ruled Afghanistan.

Alongside concerns centering on clothing, numerous countries and rights groups have raised the alarm for the fate of women’s education in Afghanistan now that it is in the hands of the hardline group who entered the capital Kabul on Sunday.

(With agencies)

