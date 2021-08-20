‘We need to set up good, neighborly relations with Afghanistan,’ says Russia’s Putin
President Vladimir Putin said on Friday it was not in Russia’s interests to dwell on the results of the US military campaign in Afghanistan and that it was important to establish good and neighborly relations with Afghanistan.
Putin, in comments following Kremlin talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said that Moscow and its partners should unite to help people in Afghanistan.
He said Russia was interested in the country being stable which it was not at the moment.
