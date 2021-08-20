Afghan interpreter who worked with UK ‘begs’ PM Johnson for refuge

An Afghan interpreter who worked with the British Army has pleaded with the UK government to provide him a path to safety after the Taliban takeover of capital Kabul, according to a BBC report.

The interpreter, who has not been identified out of fear for his safety, said he received permission to go to the UK on Saturday, the day before the Taliban seized control of Kabul.

He told the BBC he is in hiding and would “face death” if found.

British troops continue to evacuate Afghans from the capital, although junior defense minister James Heappey told Radio 4 that evacuations may stop in the coming days.

Chaotic scenes have been reported outside Kabul’s airport with access being controlled by Taliban militants.

At least 12 people have died, including several who fell from the plane while trying to cling to US military evacuation flights.

The interpreter, who worked with British troops for three years, told the BBC he had received an email saying he was eligible for relocation before waking the next morning to find Kabul under Taliban control, leaving him in a “horrible” situation.

“Life has ended for us when Kabul collapsed, we are just left behind in a dark room,” he said.

“Taliban are not trustable… if they find me, there will be no mercy,” he said. “I have done a lot of patrols and missions shoulder to shoulder with British armies, like a family, like a brother.

“It's a major threat for me if I go out. They know me. There will be no mercy and I will face death.”

When asked what he would say to UK prime minister Boris Johnson, he said: “I just want him to provide a pathway to safety for me and my family. I beg him.”

