.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Afghans at risk ‘have no clear way out’: UN refugee agency

  • Font
Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021. (AFP)
Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021. (AFP)

Afghans at risk ‘have no clear way out’: UN refugee agency

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR said on Friday that most Afghans are unable to leave their homeland and that those who may be in danger “have no clear way out.”

Spokesperson Shabia Mantoo reiterated its call to neighboring countries to keep their borders open in light to allow people to seek asylum in light of what she called the “evolving crisis.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“UNHCR remains concerned about the risk of human rights violations against civilians in this evolving context, including women and girls,” she told a Geneva news briefing.

Read more:

Who are the most influential Taliban leaders?

Taliban seizes US war chest given to Afghan govt: Humvees, helicopters, drones, guns

UN warns Taliban ‘intensifying’ search for citizens who helped US in Afghanistan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Teenage Afghan soccer player who fell from US plane was ‘kind and patient’ Teenage Afghan soccer player who fell from US plane was ‘kind and patient’
Who are the most influential Taliban leaders? Who are the most influential Taliban leaders?
Top Content
Watch: ‘Desperate’ Afghans hand babies to soldiers, UK says can’t take minors Watch: ‘Desperate’ Afghans hand babies to soldiers, UK says can’t take minors
Israel conducts air strikes on targets in Syria through Lebanon's airspace Israel conducts air strikes on targets in Syria through Lebanon's airspace
‘My life is in danger’: Afghan female presenter says Taliban refused to let her work ‘My life is in danger’: Afghan female presenter says Taliban refused to let her work
COVID-19 vaccine efficacy wanes under Delta variant: British study COVID-19 vaccine efficacy wanes under Delta variant: British study
On Independence Day, Afghan protestors show defiance as Taliban struggles to govern On Independence Day, Afghan protestors show defiance as Taliban struggles to govern
US talking to Egypt, Jordan to help Lebanon’s fuel, energy needs: Senior US diplomat US talking to Egypt, Jordan to help Lebanon’s fuel, energy needs: Senior US diplomat
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More