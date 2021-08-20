Afghans at risk ‘have no clear way out’: UN refugee agency

The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR said on Friday that most Afghans are unable to leave their homeland and that those who may be in danger “have no clear way out.”



Spokesperson Shabia Mantoo reiterated its call to neighboring countries to keep their borders open in light to allow people to seek asylum in light of what she called the “evolving crisis.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“UNHCR remains concerned about the risk of human rights violations against civilians in this evolving context, including women and girls,” she told a Geneva news briefing.

Read more:

Who are the most influential Taliban leaders?

Taliban seizes US war chest given to Afghan govt: Humvees, helicopters, drones, guns

UN warns Taliban ‘intensifying’ search for citizens who helped US in Afghanistan