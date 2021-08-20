US President Biden says he cannot promise what final outcome will be in Afghanistan

US President Joe Biden said that he cannot promise what the final outcome will be in Afghanistan.

“We are closely monitoring any potential terrorist attacks in or near Kabul Airport," Biden added.

Biden pledged that every American who wanted to would be evacuated from Taliban-ruled Aghanistan, with about 13,000 brought home so far.

“We will work to evacuate any American who wants to leave Afghanistan, this was the fastest evacuation in history by the United States. We are working with NATO to coordinate evacuations from Afghanistan,” Biden added.

Biden said that the US is in contact with the Taliban regarding the evacuations.

“We made it clear to the Taliban that any attacks or disruption of the evacuation would be met with force,” the US president added.

“There is no indication that US citizens are being blocked by Taliban from reaching Kabul’s airport,” biden added.

Biden said that the US will work on providing safe evacuation for Afghans who might be targeted because of their association with the US.

“We’re going to do everything, everything that we can, to provide safe evacuation for our Afghan allies and partners,” Biden said

Biden added that the adminstration will consider using US troops to help get evacuees to Kabul airport.

The US president reaffirmed that Afghanistan will not be a base for the threat of the United States.

Biden added that the US will continue its mission to fight terrorism in Afghanistan.

