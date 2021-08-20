.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

German civilian injured by gunshot near Kabul: German govt

  • Font
A US Chinook military helicopter flies above the US embassy in Kabul on August 15, 2021. (AFP)
A US Chinook military helicopter flies above the US embassy in Kabul on August 15, 2021. (AFP)

German civilian injured by gunshot near Kabul: German govt

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A German civilian was shot on his way to Kabul airport but is not in a life-threatening condition and will soon be flown out of Afghanistan, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“A German civilian suffered a gunshot wound on his way to Kabul airport. He is receiving medical attention, but his life is not in danger and he will be flown out soon,” the spokeswoman told a regular government news conference in Berlin.

Germany will send two light helicopters to Kabul to evacuate Germans at risk or situated in remote regions, a defense ministry’s spokesperson in Berlin said on Friday.

The helicopters are expected to arrive Saturday morning, the spokesperson told reporters.

German special forces use this kind of light helicopters and are specially trained to evacuate citizens in crisis situations.

Read more:

Spain’s hub for EU’s Afghan allies will have capacity for 1,000 people

Taliban sitting on $1 trillion worth of minerals vital to tackling climate change

Over 18,000 people evacuated since Sunday from Kabul airport: NATO official

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Taliban mounting reprisals despite promising amnesty: Reports Taliban mounting reprisals despite promising amnesty: Reports
Teenage Afghan football player who fell from US plane was ‘kind and patient’ Teenage Afghan football player who fell from US plane was ‘kind and patient’
Top Content
Watch: ‘Desperate’ Afghans hand babies to soldiers, UK says can’t take minors Watch: ‘Desperate’ Afghans hand babies to soldiers, UK says can’t take minors
Israel conducts air strikes on targets in Syria through Lebanon's airspace Israel conducts air strikes on targets in Syria through Lebanon's airspace
‘My life is in danger’: Afghan female presenter says Taliban refused to let her work ‘My life is in danger’: Afghan female presenter says Taliban refused to let her work
COVID-19 vaccine efficacy wanes under Delta variant: British study COVID-19 vaccine efficacy wanes under Delta variant: British study
On Independence Day, Afghan protestors show defiance as Taliban struggles to govern On Independence Day, Afghan protestors show defiance as Taliban struggles to govern
US talking to Egypt, Jordan to help Lebanon’s fuel, energy needs: Senior US diplomat US talking to Egypt, Jordan to help Lebanon’s fuel, energy needs: Senior US diplomat
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More