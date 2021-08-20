German civilian injured by gunshot near Kabul: German govt

A German civilian was shot on his way to Kabul airport but is not in a life-threatening condition and will soon be flown out of Afghanistan, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“A German civilian suffered a gunshot wound on his way to Kabul airport. He is receiving medical attention, but his life is not in danger and he will be flown out soon,” the spokeswoman told a regular government news conference in Berlin.

Germany will send two light helicopters to Kabul to evacuate Germans at risk or situated in remote regions, a defense ministry’s spokesperson in Berlin said on Friday.

The helicopters are expected to arrive Saturday morning, the spokesperson told reporters.

German special forces use this kind of light helicopters and are specially trained to evacuate citizens in crisis situations.

Read more:

Spain’s hub for EU’s Afghan allies will have capacity for 1,000 people

Taliban sitting on $1 trillion worth of minerals vital to tackling climate change

Over 18,000 people evacuated since Sunday from Kabul airport: NATO official