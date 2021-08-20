.
NATO allies suggest keeping Kabul evacuations going after Aug. 31

People line up to board a French military transport plane at the Kabul airport on August 17, 2021, for evacuation from Afghanistan after the Taliban's stunning military takeover of the country. (AFP)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Several NATO nations proposed that Kabul airport remains open for evacuations beyond the current deadline of Aug. 31, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference on Friday after a meeting of alliance countries’ foreign ministers.

“The US has stated that the timeline ends on Aug 31, but several of our allies raised ... the need to potentially extend that to be able to get more people out,” he said.

He said the challenge was not so much transporting people from Kabul but getting them to the airport in the first place, and this was “an urgent need”.

