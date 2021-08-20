.
Spain’s hub for EU’s Afghan allies will have capacity for 1,000 people

A handout picture made available by the Iranian Red Crescent on August 19, 2021, shows a young Afghan refugee at the Iran-Afghanistan border between Afghanistan and the southeastern Iranian Sistan and Baluchestan province, as people fleeing Afghanistan try to enter the Islamic republic following the takeover of their country by the Taliban earlier this week. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Madrid

Published: Updated:

The Spain-based hub to receive Afghan refugees who have worked with European Union institutions will have capacity for 1,000 people, Spain’s foreign minister said on Friday.

Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told Spain’s state broadcaster RTVE the hub would be the entry door to the EU for such refugees and their families.

People received at the hub - which includes a COVID-19 testing area - will then be sent on to different EU countries, immigration minister Jose Luis Escriva said on Thursday.

