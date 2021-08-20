.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Taliban are not stopping people leaving the country at Kabul airport

  • Font
US soldiers stand guard behind barbed wire as Afghans sit on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021, hoping to flee from the country after the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. Wakil KOHSAR / AFP
US soldiers stand guard behind barbed wire as Afghans sit on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021, hoping to flee from the country after the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (AFP)

Taliban are not stopping people leaving the country at Kabul airport

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Afghan Taliban are not stopping people leaving the country at Kabul airport, a Taliban official said on Friday.

“We are only pushing (away) those who have no legal papers to travel, but who are adding to the chaos at Kabul airport gate,” he told Reuters.

Foreign powers sought to hasten evacuations from Afghanistan on Friday after reports of Taliban reprisals, including against people who had worked with US-led forces or the previous Western-backed government.

Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, but a major challenge remains: Cash Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, but a major challenge remains: Cash
Sombre mood across Afghanistan as Taliban are back at Friday prayers Sombre mood across Afghanistan as Taliban are back at Friday prayers
Top Content
Watch: ‘Desperate’ Afghans hand babies to soldiers, UK says can’t take minors Watch: ‘Desperate’ Afghans hand babies to soldiers, UK says can’t take minors
‘My life is in danger’: Afghan female presenter says Taliban refused to let her work ‘My life is in danger’: Afghan female presenter says Taliban refused to let her work
Israel conducts air strikes on targets in Syria through Lebanon's airspace Israel conducts air strikes on targets in Syria through Lebanon's airspace
Taliban seize US war chest given to Afghan govt: Humvees, helicopters, drones, guns Taliban seize US war chest given to Afghan govt: Humvees, helicopters, drones, guns
US talking to Egypt, Jordan to help Lebanon’s fuel, energy needs: Senior US diplomat US talking to Egypt, Jordan to help Lebanon’s fuel, energy needs: Senior US diplomat
On Independence Day, Afghan protestors show defiance as Taliban struggles to govern On Independence Day, Afghan protestors show defiance as Taliban struggles to govern
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More