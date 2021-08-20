.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Taliban waiting until after August 31 to decide on upcoming government

  • Font
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, accompanied by the old government's main peace envoy, Abdullah Abdullah, sits for talks with members of the Taliban delegation in this undated handout uploaded August 19, 2021. (Reuters)
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, accompanied by the old government's main peace envoy, Abdullah Abdullah, sits for talks with members of the Taliban delegation in this undated handout uploaded August 19, 2021. (Reuters)

Taliban waiting until after August 31 to decide on upcoming government

The Associated Press, Kabul, Afghanistan

Published: Updated:

An Afghan official familiar with talks with the Taliban says the group does not plan to make any decisions or announcements about the upcoming government until after the August 31 US withdrawal date passes.

The official, who is not authorized to give information to the media and thus spoke anonymously, says Taliban lead negotiator Anas Haqqani has told his ex-government interlocuters that the insurgent movement has a deal with the US “to do nothing” until after the final withdrawal date passes.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He did not elaborate on whether the reference to doing nothing was only in the political field.

Haqqani’s statement raises concerns about what the religious movement might be planning after August 31, and whether they will keep their promise to include non-Taliban officials in the next government.

Until now the Taliban have said nothing of their plans to replace the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, or what a replacement would look like.

Read more: Who are the most influential Taliban leaders?

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Taliban mounting reprisals despite promising amnesty: Reports Taliban mounting reprisals despite promising amnesty: Reports
Teenage Afghan football player who fell from US plane was ‘kind and patient’ Teenage Afghan football player who fell from US plane was ‘kind and patient’
Top Content
Watch: ‘Desperate’ Afghans hand babies to soldiers, UK says can’t take minors Watch: ‘Desperate’ Afghans hand babies to soldiers, UK says can’t take minors
Israel conducts air strikes on targets in Syria through Lebanon's airspace Israel conducts air strikes on targets in Syria through Lebanon's airspace
‘My life is in danger’: Afghan female presenter says Taliban refused to let her work ‘My life is in danger’: Afghan female presenter says Taliban refused to let her work
COVID-19 vaccine efficacy wanes under Delta variant: British study COVID-19 vaccine efficacy wanes under Delta variant: British study
On Independence Day, Afghan protestors show defiance as Taliban struggles to govern On Independence Day, Afghan protestors show defiance as Taliban struggles to govern
US talking to Egypt, Jordan to help Lebanon’s fuel, energy needs: Senior US diplomat US talking to Egypt, Jordan to help Lebanon’s fuel, energy needs: Senior US diplomat
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More