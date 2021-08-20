.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Two children killed in suicide bombing targeting Chinese nationals in Pakistan

  • Font
Police officers examine a truck at the site of an explosion, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (File photo: AP)
Police officers examine a truck at the site of an explosion, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (File photo: AP)

Two children killed in suicide bombing targeting Chinese nationals in Pakistan

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A suicide bombing targeting a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals in southwest Pakistan killed two children and wounded three on Friday, police officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Two children have been killed and three injured in the attack,” Liaquat Shahwani, a spokesman for the Balochistan government, told Reuters.

The suicide blast took place at the East Bay Road in the port city of Gwadar around 7 p.m.. Chinese nationals sustained minor injuries, a police statement said.

Gwadar is in the southwestern province of Balochistan, where separatist militants have waged a long-running insurgency.

The attack came after the bus attack in the northwestern Pakistani province of Khyber-Paktunkhwa in which 13 people, including nine Chinese workers and two Pakistani soldiers were killed earlier in the month.

China is heavily involved in the development of the Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea as part of a $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is itself part of China's Belt and Road infrastructure project.

Read more:

Explosion hits Pakistan Shia procession, some 30 wounded

Death toll from overnight grenade attack in southern Pakistan rises to 12

Video: Pakistan police launch probe into hundreds of men for assaulting woman in park

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, but a major challenge remains: Cash Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, but a major challenge remains: Cash
Sombre mood across Afghanistan as Taliban are back at Friday prayers Sombre mood across Afghanistan as Taliban are back at Friday prayers
Top Content
Watch: ‘Desperate’ Afghans hand babies to soldiers, UK says can’t take minors Watch: ‘Desperate’ Afghans hand babies to soldiers, UK says can’t take minors
‘My life is in danger’: Afghan female presenter says Taliban refused to let her work ‘My life is in danger’: Afghan female presenter says Taliban refused to let her work
Israel conducts air strikes on targets in Syria through Lebanon's airspace Israel conducts air strikes on targets in Syria through Lebanon's airspace
Taliban seize US war chest given to Afghan govt: Humvees, helicopters, drones, guns Taliban seize US war chest given to Afghan govt: Humvees, helicopters, drones, guns
US talking to Egypt, Jordan to help Lebanon’s fuel, energy needs: Senior US diplomat US talking to Egypt, Jordan to help Lebanon’s fuel, energy needs: Senior US diplomat
On Independence Day, Afghan protestors show defiance as Taliban struggles to govern On Independence Day, Afghan protestors show defiance as Taliban struggles to govern
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More