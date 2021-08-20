.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UK’s Raab defends response to Afghan crisis after criticism

  • Font
Britain's Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 22, 2020. (File Photo: Reuters)
Britain's Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 22, 2020. (File Photo: Reuters)

UK’s Raab defends response to Afghan crisis after criticism

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab defended his response to the fall of Afghanistan on Friday, dismissing as inaccurate media reports that he failed to help evacuate local translators who had worked for Britain because he was on holiday.

“The whole of government has been working tirelessly over the last week to help as many people evacuate from Afghanistan as possible,” Raab said, adding that he had been focused on events at the airport.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He said on Twitter that he was making his statement in response to “inaccurate media reporting over recent days.”

Raab and Prime Minister Boris Johnson came under heavy criticism earlier this week from lawmakers from their own party who described events as a failure of leadership and moral duty.

Daily Mail newspaper then reported that Raab had been too busy while on holiday to call his Afghan counterpart to ask for help in evacuating local translators who had worked with the British government and who were in danger from the Taliban.

In his statement Raab said he had been advised to call the Afghan foreign minister by his office last Friday but “this was quickly overtaken by events.”

“The call was delegated to a minister of state because I was prioritizing security and capacity at the airport on the direct advice of the director and the director general overseeing the crisis response,” he said.

“In any event, the Afghan Foreign Minister agreed to take the call, but was unable to because of the rapidly deteriorating situation.”

Read more:

Taliban waiting until after August 31 to decide on upcoming government

Afghan interpreter who worked with UK ‘begs’ PM Johnson for refuge

Vatican newspaper calls on intl. community to welcome Afghan civilians

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Taliban mounting reprisals despite promising amnesty: Reports Taliban mounting reprisals despite promising amnesty: Reports
Teenage Afghan football player who fell from US plane was ‘kind and patient’ Teenage Afghan football player who fell from US plane was ‘kind and patient’
Top Content
Watch: ‘Desperate’ Afghans hand babies to soldiers, UK says can’t take minors Watch: ‘Desperate’ Afghans hand babies to soldiers, UK says can’t take minors
‘My life is in danger’: Afghan female presenter says Taliban refused to let her work ‘My life is in danger’: Afghan female presenter says Taliban refused to let her work
Israel conducts air strikes on targets in Syria through Lebanon's airspace Israel conducts air strikes on targets in Syria through Lebanon's airspace
Taliban seizes US war chest given to Afghan govt: Humvees, helicopters, drones, guns Taliban seizes US war chest given to Afghan govt: Humvees, helicopters, drones, guns
On Independence Day, Afghan protestors show defiance as Taliban struggles to govern On Independence Day, Afghan protestors show defiance as Taliban struggles to govern
US talking to Egypt, Jordan to help Lebanon’s fuel, energy needs: Senior US diplomat US talking to Egypt, Jordan to help Lebanon’s fuel, energy needs: Senior US diplomat
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More