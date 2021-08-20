US has 5,800 troops at Kabul airport to help with evacuations: Official
There are currently about 5,800 US troops at the airport in Kabul to help with evacuation efforts, a US official said on Friday.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered about 6,000 troops to Kabul, a number that is expected to be reached in the coming days.
