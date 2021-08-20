US has 5,800 troops at Kabul airport to help with evacuations: Official

There are currently about 5,800 US troops at the airport in Kabul to help with evacuation efforts, a US official said on Friday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered about 6,000 troops to Kabul, a number that is expected to be reached in the coming days.

Read more:

Taliban seizes US war chest given to Afghan govt: Humvees, helicopters, drones, guns

Teenage Afghan football player who fell from US plane was ‘kind and patient’

Who are the most influential Taliban leaders?