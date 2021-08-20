.
US has 5,800 troops at Kabul airport to help with evacuations: Official

US soldiers stand guard behind barbed wire as Afghans sit on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021, hoping to flee from the country after the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (AFP)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

There are currently about 5,800 US troops at the airport in Kabul to help with evacuation efforts, a US official said on Friday.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered about 6,000 troops to Kabul, a number that is expected to be reached in the coming days.

