Ukraine sanctions ‘Russian agent’ lawmaker accused of meddling in US election

Ukraine on Friday said it was imposing sanctions on Andriy Derkach, the Ukrainian lawmaker who was accused by the US Treasury Department of being a Russian agent and trying to interfere in US elections.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the security and defense council, said in a briefing that Ukraine was sanctioning Derkach, along with members of the Russian military and Russian judges. He did not spell out what form the sanctions would take.

Derkach has previously denied wrongdoing and said he was being targeted for exposing corruption.

