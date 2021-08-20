.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Vatican newspaper calls on intl. community to welcome Afghan civilians

  • Font
People who have been evacuated from Afghanistan arrive at Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle airport after Taliban insurgents entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul, near Paris, France, on August 18, 2021. (Reuters)
People who have been evacuated from Afghanistan arrive at Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle airport after Taliban insurgents entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul, near Paris, France, on August 18, 2021. (Reuters)

Vatican newspaper calls on intl. community to welcome Afghan civilians

The Associated Press, Vatican City, Italy

Published: Updated:

The Vatican’s newspaper is calling on the international community to welcome Afghan civilians fleeing the Taliban, expressing incredulousness “that before deciding to abandon the country no one thought through such a foreseeable scenario or did anything to avoid it.”

In a front-page article in the Friday edition of L’Osservatore Romano, deputy editor Gaetano Vallini said the West was obliged to urgently remedy the situation with concrete action and welcome refugees to avoid a “catastrophic humanitarian emergency.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The commentary was an unusually blunt criticism of the US, though Washington wasn’t singled out by name. After expressing shock at the chaos created by the US-led Western withdrawal, Gallini wrote: “It would be even more serious if such a decision was taken with the knowledge of such dramatic consequences.”

Pope Francis has expressed alarm at the chaos that has engulfed Afghanistan with the Taliban takeover. During his Sunday blessing, Francis asked for prayers for an end to the violence and for Afghan men, women and children to be able to live in “fully reciprocal” peace and security.

Read more:

Friday prayers in Afghan capital uneventful, see higher attendance

Who are the most influential Taliban leaders?

Biden’s Afghanistan policy counts on issue fading in importance for war-weary America

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Taliban mounting reprisals despite promising amnesty: Reports Taliban mounting reprisals despite promising amnesty: Reports
Teenage Afghan football player who fell from US plane was ‘kind and patient’ Teenage Afghan football player who fell from US plane was ‘kind and patient’
Top Content
Watch: ‘Desperate’ Afghans hand babies to soldiers, UK says can’t take minors Watch: ‘Desperate’ Afghans hand babies to soldiers, UK says can’t take minors
Israel conducts air strikes on targets in Syria through Lebanon's airspace Israel conducts air strikes on targets in Syria through Lebanon's airspace
‘My life is in danger’: Afghan female presenter says Taliban refused to let her work ‘My life is in danger’: Afghan female presenter says Taliban refused to let her work
COVID-19 vaccine efficacy wanes under Delta variant: British study COVID-19 vaccine efficacy wanes under Delta variant: British study
On Independence Day, Afghan protestors show defiance as Taliban struggles to govern On Independence Day, Afghan protestors show defiance as Taliban struggles to govern
US talking to Egypt, Jordan to help Lebanon’s fuel, energy needs: Senior US diplomat US talking to Egypt, Jordan to help Lebanon’s fuel, energy needs: Senior US diplomat
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More