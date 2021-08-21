Angelina Jolie joins Instagram, dedicates first post to Afghan girl, ‘basic rights’

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie joined Instagram on Friday and posted a letter apparently written by an Afghan girl fearing Taliban rule.

The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider leading lady-turned-humanitarian garnered more than 5.1 million followers in less than 24 hours after joining the social media platform.

Jolie claimed in the post that Afghans are losing their ability to communicate on social media and express themselves freely, which is why she joined Instagram “to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights.”

NBC News reported that Afghans are deleting photos from their phones and social media accounts that might link them to westerners for fear of Taliban reprisals.

“It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country,” Jolie wrote.

The letter posted by Jolie describes a young girl’s fear about the Taliban returning to power and preventing young women and girls from attaining education and exercising their rights.

The Taliban in their 1996-2001 rule prevented girls from going to school and women from leaving their homes without wearing a full covering.

In their return to power, the group has so far taken a softer tone, promising to allow education for women, however, experts and activists remain vigilant as to what is yet to come.

Chaotic scenes have been witnessed at Kabul’s airport where at least 12 people have died trying to flee Taliban rule since their takeover on Sunday.

