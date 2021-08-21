.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Biden taps career diplomat Nicholas Burns, not politician, for ambassador to China

  • Font
Burns-Nick
Veteran US diplomat Nicholas Burns has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as US ambassador to China. (Supplied)

Biden taps career diplomat Nicholas Burns, not politician, for ambassador to China

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Veteran US diplomat Nicholas Burns has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as US ambassador to China, the White House said on Friday, signaling the administration may be looking for the envoy to play a more central role in the increasingly fractious relations between the two global rivals.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The choice of Burns, a retired career foreign service officer who served as under secretary of state between 2005 and 2008, marks a shift for the role of the ambassador to Beijing, the ranks of which over the past decade have been filled by former politicians, not seasoned diplomats.

Read more:

Russia, China embassies are only diplomatic missions functioning in Afghanistan

US demands immediate release of Canadian businessman jailed by China

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, but a major challenge remains: Cash Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, but a major challenge remains: Cash
Sombre mood across Afghanistan as Taliban are back at Friday prayers Sombre mood across Afghanistan as Taliban are back at Friday prayers
Top Content
Taliban seize US war chest given to Afghan govt: Humvees, helicopters, drones, guns Taliban seize US war chest given to Afghan govt: Humvees, helicopters, drones, guns
Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, but a major challenge remains: Cash Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, but a major challenge remains: Cash
Saudi Arabia arrests citizen who insulted Prophet Mohammed’s wife Aisha in video Saudi Arabia arrests citizen who insulted Prophet Mohammed’s wife Aisha in video
What are Afghanistan's untapped minerals and resources? What are Afghanistan's untapped minerals and resources?
Sombre mood across Afghanistan as Taliban are back at Friday prayers Sombre mood across Afghanistan as Taliban are back at Friday prayers
AstraZeneca's antibody therapy prevents COVID-19 beyond vaccines: Study AstraZeneca's antibody therapy prevents COVID-19 beyond vaccines: Study
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More