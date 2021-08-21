Former Afghanistan government leaders meet Taliban officials

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, met with Abdul Rahman Mansour, the acting governor of Kabul for the Taliban.

“We discussed the security of the citizens of Kabul, and reiterated that protecting the life, property and dignity of the citizens of the capital should be prioritized,” Abdullah said on Saturday in a post on Twitter.

“We added that in order to return to normality in the capital Kabul, it is imperative that citizens of the capital feel safe and secure. Mr. Mansour assured us that he would do everything possible for the security of the people of Kabul.”

Abdullah was once Afghanistan’s chief executive in a power-sharing agreement with exiled President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country as the Taliban entered the capital.

Abdullah also said he and Karzai met with Afghan leaders and politicians in recent days to discuss the current situation and ways of providing security to Afghans, especially those in Kabul.

The meetings were with members of parliament and women activists, as well as with elders, religious scholars and the commanders of Panjshir Province.

The Taliban is targeting to unveil a new governing framework for Afghanistan in the next few weeks, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed spokesman for the group. The spokesman said legal, religious and foreign policy experts in the Taliban will present the new governing framework.

The Taliban’s deputy leader Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in Kabul for talks on the formation of new government, SkyNews Arabia reported. Baradar is the main public face of the Taliban who will likely head the next government.

