.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Putin and Erdogan discuss situation in Afghanistan: Report

  • Font
File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) speak on January 8, 2020 in Istanbul. (AFP)
File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) speak on January 8, 2020 in Istanbul. (AFP)

Putin and Erdogan discuss situation in Afghanistan: Report

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation in Afghanistan during a phone call and agreed to strengthen bilateral coordination on Afghan issues, the Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The presidents emphasized the priority was counter-terrorism and efforts to tackle drug trafficking, the Kremlin said.

Read more:

Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, but a major challenge remains: Cash

Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban

Former Afghanistan government leaders meet Taliban officials

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban
The top five unhealthy foods that are killing you The top five unhealthy foods that are killing you
Top Content
US military releases update on Afghan baby handed to marines at Kabul airport US military releases update on Afghan baby handed to marines at Kabul airport
What are Afghanistan's untapped minerals and resources? What are Afghanistan's untapped minerals and resources?
Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, but a major challenge remains: Cash Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, but a major challenge remains: Cash
Saudi Arabia arrests citizen who insulted Prophet Mohammed’s wife Aisha in video Saudi Arabia arrests citizen who insulted Prophet Mohammed’s wife Aisha in video
Helicopters used to bring Americans to Kabul airport from nearby hotel Helicopters used to bring Americans to Kabul airport from nearby hotel
US President Biden says he cannot promise what final outcome will be in Afghanistan US President Biden says he cannot promise what final outcome will be in Afghanistan
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More