Putin and Erdogan discuss situation in Afghanistan: Report
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation in Afghanistan during a phone call and agreed to strengthen bilateral coordination on Afghan issues, the Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday.
The presidents emphasized the priority was counter-terrorism and efforts to tackle drug trafficking, the Kremlin said.
