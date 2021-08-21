Putin and Erdogan discuss situation in Afghanistan: Report

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation in Afghanistan during a phone call and agreed to strengthen bilateral coordination on Afghan issues, the Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The presidents emphasized the priority was counter-terrorism and efforts to tackle drug trafficking, the Kremlin said.

Read more:

Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, but a major challenge remains: Cash

Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban

Former Afghanistan government leaders meet Taliban officials