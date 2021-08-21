.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Taliban to create govt in coming weeks, will ‘protect rights:’ Official

  • Font
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, accompanied by the old government's main peace envoy, Abdullah Abdullah, sits for talks with members of the Taliban delegation in this undated handout uploaded August 19, 2021. (Reuters)
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, accompanied by the old government's main peace envoy, Abdullah Abdullah, sits for talks with members of the Taliban delegation in this undated handout uploaded August 19, 2021. (Reuters)

Taliban to create govt in coming weeks, will ‘protect rights:’ Official

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Taliban aim to unveil a new governing framework for Afghanistan in the next few weeks, a spokesman for the movement said on Saturday, after the group’s swift takeover of the South Asian nation.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Legal, religious and foreign policy experts in the Taliban aim to present the new governing framework in the next few weeks,” the official told Reuters.

The official also said that they had heard of atrocities being committed by their members, and will investigate these incidents.

The Taliban have sought to present a more moderate face since last week’s lightning takeover, but ruled with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001 before being toppled by US-led forces for sheltering al Qaeda militants behind the Sept. 11 attacks.

Read more

UAE agrees to hosting 5000 Afghan nationals evacuated on US flights from Kabul

Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, but a major challenge remains: Cash

Sombre mood across Afghanistan as Taliban are back at Friday prayers

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, but a major challenge remains: Cash Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, but a major challenge remains: Cash
Somber mood across Afghanistan as Taliban are back at Friday prayers Somber mood across Afghanistan as Taliban are back at Friday prayers
Top Content
Taliban seize US war chest given to Afghan govt: Humvees, helicopters, drones, guns Taliban seize US war chest given to Afghan govt: Humvees, helicopters, drones, guns
Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, but a major challenge remains: Cash Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, but a major challenge remains: Cash
What are Afghanistan's untapped minerals and resources? What are Afghanistan's untapped minerals and resources?
US President Biden says he cannot promise what final outcome will be in Afghanistan US President Biden says he cannot promise what final outcome will be in Afghanistan
Saudi Arabia arrests citizen who insulted Prophet Mohammed’s wife Aisha in video Saudi Arabia arrests citizen who insulted Prophet Mohammed’s wife Aisha in video
Somber mood across Afghanistan as Taliban are back at Friday prayers Somber mood across Afghanistan as Taliban are back at Friday prayers
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More