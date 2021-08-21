Taliban to create govt in coming weeks, will ‘protect rights:’ Official

The Taliban aim to unveil a new governing framework for Afghanistan in the next few weeks, a spokesman for the movement said on Saturday, after the group’s swift takeover of the South Asian nation.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“Legal, religious and foreign policy experts in the Taliban aim to present the new governing framework in the next few weeks,” the official told Reuters.

The official also said that they had heard of atrocities being committed by their members, and will investigate these incidents.

The Taliban have sought to present a more moderate face since last week’s lightning takeover, but ruled with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001 before being toppled by US-led forces for sheltering al Qaeda militants behind the Sept. 11 attacks.

Read more

UAE agrees to hosting 5000 Afghan nationals evacuated on US flights from Kabul

Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, but a major challenge remains: Cash

Sombre mood across Afghanistan as Taliban are back at Friday prayers