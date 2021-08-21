.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Taliban trying to provide ‘smooth exit’ for people fleeing Kabul

  • Font
An undated amateur picture obtained by Reuters on August 19, 2021 shows people walking on the tarmac of the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Reuters)
An undated amateur picture obtained by Reuters on August 19, 2021 shows people walking on the tarmac of the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Reuters)

Taliban trying to provide ‘smooth exit’ for people fleeing Kabul

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Taliban are making progress in forming a government in Afghanistan and ensuring security across the country since taking the capital Kabul last weekend, a Taliban official said on Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He said security risks could not be ruled out at Kabul airport where thousands gather each day trying to leave.

The Taliban are “aiming to improve the situation and provide a smooth exit” at the airport over the weekend, he said.

Read more:

Afghan pop singer Aryana Sayeed confirms she has fled Taliban rule

Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban

As turmoil engulfs Kabul, Taliban’s PR offensive falters

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban
The top five unhealthy foods that are killing you The top five unhealthy foods that are killing you
Top Content
What are Afghanistan's untapped minerals and resources? What are Afghanistan's untapped minerals and resources?
US military releases update on Afghan baby handed to marines at Kabul airport US military releases update on Afghan baby handed to marines at Kabul airport
Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, but a major challenge remains: Cash Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, but a major challenge remains: Cash
Saudi Arabia arrests citizen who insulted Prophet Mohammed’s wife Aisha in video Saudi Arabia arrests citizen who insulted Prophet Mohammed’s wife Aisha in video
Helicopters used to bring Americans to Kabul airport from nearby hotel Helicopters used to bring Americans to Kabul airport from nearby hotel
US President Biden says he cannot promise what final outcome will be in Afghanistan US President Biden says he cannot promise what final outcome will be in Afghanistan
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More