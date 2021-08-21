Taliban trying to provide ‘smooth exit’ for people fleeing Kabul

The Taliban are making progress in forming a government in Afghanistan and ensuring security across the country since taking the capital Kabul last weekend, a Taliban official said on Saturday.

He said security risks could not be ruled out at Kabul airport where thousands gather each day trying to leave.

The Taliban are “aiming to improve the situation and provide a smooth exit” at the airport over the weekend, he said.

