.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US advises citizens to avoid Kabul airport due to potential security threats

  • Font
US soldiers stand guard behind barbed wire as Afghans sit on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021, hoping to flee from the country after the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (AFP)
US soldiers stand guard behind barbed wire as Afghans sit on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021, hoping to flee from the country after the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (AFP)

US advises citizens to avoid Kabul airport due to potential security threats

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The US advised Americans in Afghanistan to avoid traveling to Kabul airport in an embassy travel advisory on Saturday as thousands try to flee the country.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Because of potential security threats outside the gates at the Kabul airport, we are advising US citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a US government representative to do so,” the advisory said.

Read more:

Taliban co-founder Baradar in Kabul for talks on setting up govt: Official

US military releases update on Afghan baby handed to marines at Kabul airport

US President Biden says he cannot promise what final outcome will be in Afghanistan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban
The top five unhealthy foods that are killing you The top five unhealthy foods that are killing you
Top Content
Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, but a major challenge remains: Cash Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, but a major challenge remains: Cash
Helicopters used to bring Americans to Kabul airport from nearby hotel Helicopters used to bring Americans to Kabul airport from nearby hotel
What are Afghanistan's untapped minerals and resources? What are Afghanistan's untapped minerals and resources?
Saudi Arabia arrests citizen who insulted Prophet Mohammed’s wife Aisha in video Saudi Arabia arrests citizen who insulted Prophet Mohammed’s wife Aisha in video
US President Biden says he cannot promise what final outcome will be in Afghanistan US President Biden says he cannot promise what final outcome will be in Afghanistan
Shanghai places hundreds in quarantine after airport COVID-19 cases Shanghai places hundreds in quarantine after airport COVID-19 cases
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More