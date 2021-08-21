US advises citizens to avoid Kabul airport due to potential security threats

The US advised Americans in Afghanistan to avoid traveling to Kabul airport in an embassy travel advisory on Saturday as thousands try to flee the country.

“Because of potential security threats outside the gates at the Kabul airport, we are advising US citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a US government representative to do so,” the advisory said.

