Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban

  • Font

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A video circulating allegedly shows Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s brother pledging support to the Taliban, according to several social media users.

Heshmat Ghani, the president’s younger brother, was seen in the video holding hands with Taliban members in the presence of Taliban leader Khalil Rahman Haqqani and religious scholar Mufti Mahmood Zakir.

A journalist by the name of Tahir Khan, who shared the video on Twitter, said the video was released by Zakir.

Former Afghanistan government leaders meet Taliban officials World News Former Afghanistan government leaders meet Taliban officials


Former Afghan government leaders met with Taliban officials on Saturday, Bloomberg reported. Former President Hamid Karzai and the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, reportedly met with Abdul Rahman Mansour, the acting governor of Kabul for the Taliban.

President Ghani fled the country last week after the Taliban took over the country, including the capital Kabul. He then appeared in the United Arab Emirates where he was received on “humanitarian grounds,” according to the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Afghanistan’s president, family in UAE on ‘humanitarian grounds’: Foreign ministry Gulf Afghanistan’s president, family in UAE on ‘humanitarian grounds’: Foreign ministry


The Taliban took control of the country on Sunday while the US was finalizing its withdrawal of troops, diplomats, and Afghans who worked with the coalition over the last 20 years.

Afghanistan’s president, family in UAE on ‘humanitarian grounds’: Foreign ministry

US military releases update on Afghan baby handed to marines at Kabul airport

Former Afghanistan government leaders meet Taliban officials

