Afghan woman gives birth safely on US evacuation flight from Kabul: Statement

An Afghan woman gave birth to a baby girl on board a US Air Force evacuation flight from Kabul, the US Air Mobility Command said in a statement on Sunday.

The mother went into labor mid-flight, prompting the pilot “to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother’s life,” the statement said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Medical support personnel from the 86th Medical Group help an Afghan mother and family off a US Air Force C-17, call sign Reach 828, moments after she delivered a child aboard the aircraft upon landing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21,” the military unit added.

Medical support personnel from the 86th Medical Group help an Afghan mother and family off a U.S. Air Force C-17, call sign Reach 828, moments after she delivered a child aboard the aircraft upon landing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21. (cont..) pic.twitter.com/wqR9dFlW1o — Air Mobility Command (@AirMobilityCmd) August 21, 2021

Once the plane landed, airmen from the base were able to board the plane and help complete the delivery of the baby. The mother and her newborn daughter were then transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition, according to the statement.

Upon landing, Airmen from the 86th MDG came aboard and delivered the child in the cargo bay of the aircraft. The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition. — Air Mobility Command (@AirMobilityCmd) August 21, 2021

The US and other foreign countries have launched dozens of missions to evacuate citizens and Afghans who worked with US-led forces in the past two decades after the Taliban took over the country last week.

Major General William Taylor told reporters at the Pentagon on Saturday that 17,000 people have so far been evacuated from Kabul, including 2,500 Americans.

Read more:

UK says seven Afghan civilians killed in crowd crushes near Kabul airport

Australia runs four flights to Afghanistan to evacuate over 300 people

Trump again criticizes Biden’s ‘botched’ US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan