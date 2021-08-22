.
Afghan woman gives birth safely on US evacuation flight from Kabul: Statement

Medical support personnel from the 86th Medical Group help an Afghan mother and family off a US Air Force C-17 moments after she delivered a child aboard the aircraft upon landing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (Twitter)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

An Afghan woman gave birth to a baby girl on board a US Air Force evacuation flight from Kabul, the US Air Mobility Command said in a statement on Sunday.

The mother went into labor mid-flight, prompting the pilot “to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother’s life,” the statement said.

“Medical support personnel from the 86th Medical Group help an Afghan mother and family off a US Air Force C-17, call sign Reach 828, moments after she delivered a child aboard the aircraft upon landing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21,” the military unit added.

Once the plane landed, airmen from the base were able to board the plane and help complete the delivery of the baby. The mother and her newborn daughter were then transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition, according to the statement.

The US and other foreign countries have launched dozens of missions to evacuate citizens and Afghans who worked with US-led forces in the past two decades after the Taliban took over the country last week.

Major General William Taylor told reporters at the Pentagon on Saturday that 17,000 people have so far been evacuated from Kabul, including 2,500 Americans.

