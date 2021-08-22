Iran accuses Sweden of ‘torturing’ Iranian detainee suspected of war crimes

Iran’s ambassador to Sweden accused Swedish prison authorities on Saturday of “torturing” an Iranian citizen in custody in the Scandinavian country since 2019 for allegedly participating in crimes against humanity in Iran in the 1980s.

Iran’s ambassador to Stockholm, Ahmad Masoumifar, said on Twitter he managed to meet with an Iranian prisoner in Sweden after weeks of trying to do so. While the ambassador did not name the prisoner, he is believed to have been referring to Hamid Nouri, an Iranian citizen in custody in Sweden for his alleged role in the execution of thousands of political prisoners in Iran in 1988.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Masoumifar called on Iranian authorities to launch an investigation into what he described as “violations of the prisoner’s rights,” including alleged “physical and mental torture.”

Nouri, 60, was arrested in November 2019 when he arrived in Stockholm and has been held in custody since then.

Nouri worked in July-August 1988 as an assistant to the deputy prosecutor in a prison outside the Iranian city of Karaj where he allegedly took part in severe atrocities, Swedish prosecutors said.

Nouri’s trial began on Aug. 10 and is expected to continue until April 2022. He is the first person to stand trial over the 1988 mass executions.

Nouri denies the charges against him.

The 1988 mass executions were overseen by a group of judiciary and security officials that came to be known as the “death committee,” according to rights groups.

As many as 5,000 people were executed, according to rights groups.

Several alleged members of the “death committee” hold key positions in Iran today, including Ebrahim Raisi, who is currently Iran’s president.

In 2019, the US imposed sanctions on Raisi over human rights abuses, including the 1988 executions.

Read more:

Trial starts in Sweden of man accused of role in Iran prison executions

Tehran denies death of Iranian ‘military expert’ in Yemen

Iran’s President Raisi promises to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination, revive economy