.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

People dying in wait outside Kabul airport as they try to flee Taliban: Report

  • Font
Afghan people gather along a road as they wait to board a US military aircraft to leave the country, at a military airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021 days after Taliban’s military takeover of Afghanistan. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP)
Afghan people gather along a road as they wait to board a US military aircraft to leave the country, at a military airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021 days after Taliban’s military takeover of Afghanistan. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP)

People dying in wait outside Kabul airport as they try to flee Taliban: Report

AFP

Published: Updated:

The bodies of at least three people were seen in the sweltering crush outside Kabul airport, television news footage showed on Saturday, as thousands try desperately to flee Taliban rule in a chaotic evacuation.

The footage from Britain’s Sky News showed soldiers covering three bodies in white tarpaulins. It was not clear how they died.

Sky reporter Stuart Ramsay, who was at the airport, said that people at the front of the crowd were being “crushed” and that medics were rushing from casualty to casualty. The footage also showed multiple wounded people.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ramsay said people were “dehydrated and terrified” and he filmed soldiers aiming a hose into the crowd, saying they were using “anything to cool them down.”

Given the prevailing chaos, he said the deaths seemed “inevitable.”

The airport has been the site of desperate scenes since the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15, with tens of thousands of Afghans waiting in the heat for hours or even days in a bid to get on an evacuation flight.

Families hoping for a miracle escape have crowded between the barbed-wire boundaries of an unofficial no-man’s-land separating Taliban fighters from US troops and remnants of an Afghan special forces brigade helping them.

Roads leading to the airport have been choked with traffic, and there have been reports of the Taliban or other militants stopping and beating or harassing Afghans trying to flee.

The US, which has taken control of the airport, has repeatedly warned people to stay away unless they are on evacuation lists.

On Saturday it repeated that warning, citing “potential security threats” near the airport gates.

While the Taliban have long been responsible for attacks in Kabul, ISIS is also present in the capital and has carried out devastating attacks.

US President Joe Biden has called the airlift “one of the largest, most difficult” in history.

Read more:

Biden’s Afghanistan policy counts on issue fading in importance for war-weary America

Taliban waiting until after August 31 to decide on upcoming government

As turmoil engulfs Kabul, Taliban’s PR offensive falters

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban
The top five unhealthy foods that are killing you The top five unhealthy foods that are killing you
Top Content
US military releases update on Afghan baby handed to marines at Kabul airport US military releases update on Afghan baby handed to marines at Kabul airport
Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban
Former Afghanistan government leaders meet Taliban officials Former Afghanistan government leaders meet Taliban officials
The top five unhealthy foods that are killing you The top five unhealthy foods that are killing you
Small changes in diet could help you live healthier, more sustainably: Study Small changes in diet could help you live healthier, more sustainably: Study
Angelina Jolie joins Instagram, dedicates first post to Afghan girl, ‘basic rights’ Angelina Jolie joins Instagram, dedicates first post to Afghan girl, ‘basic rights’
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More