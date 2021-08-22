.
People have moved from North and East gates at Kabul airport: German general

Afghans gather on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021, hoping to flee from the country after the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (AFP)
Reuters, Berlin

Published: Updated:

People desperate to leave Kabul have moved away from the North and East gates of the city’s airport as it has become clear they are closed, the general commanding the German troops in Kabul said on Sunday.

This development has relieved the pressure on these gates, Brigadier General Jens Arlt told reporters by phone.

