People have moved from North and East gates at Kabul airport: German general

People desperate to leave Kabul have moved away from the North and East gates of the city’s airport as it has become clear they are closed, the general commanding the German troops in Kabul said on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

This development has relieved the pressure on these gates, Brigadier General Jens Arlt told reporters by phone.

Read more:

At least 20 people died in, around Kabul airport in past seven days: NATO

Putin: Afghanistan conflict directly affects Russia’s security

Biden thanks UAE for facilitating evacuation operations in Afghanistan: WAM