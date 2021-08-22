Putin: Afghanistan conflict directly affects Russia’s security

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the conflict in Afghanistan directly affects the security situation in Russia, Russian news agencies reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Putin criticized an idea of some Western countries to send refugees from Afghanistan to neighboring Central Asian countries while their visas to the United States and Europe are being processed.

He said Russia does not want Afghanistan militants arriving under cover of refugees, RIA news agency quoted him as saying.

Read more:

Afghan woman gives birth safely on US evacuation flight from Kabul: Statement

Pentagon confirms Taliban attacked US citizens on their way to Kabul airport