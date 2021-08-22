.
Putin: Afghanistan conflict directly affects Russia’s security

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a video link in Moscow, Russia, December 27, 2016. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY/File Photo
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a video link in Moscow, Russia, December 27, 2016. (Reuters)

Reuters, Moscow

Published: Updated:

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the conflict in Afghanistan directly affects the security situation in Russia, Russian news agencies reported.

Putin criticized an idea of some Western countries to send refugees from Afghanistan to neighboring Central Asian countries while their visas to the United States and Europe are being processed.

He said Russia does not want Afghanistan militants arriving under cover of refugees, RIA news agency quoted him as saying.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
