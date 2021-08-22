.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia’s Putin warns of influx of Afghan militants disguised as refugees

  • Font
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses on the occasion of the Day of the National Guard Troops, in Moscow, on March 27, 2021. (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/AFP)
A file photo shows Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/AFP)

Russia’s Putin warns of influx of Afghan militants disguised as refugees

AFP

Published: Updated:

Russian President Vladimir Putin urged his country Sunday to prevent an influx of refugees from Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, saying militants could enter under the guise of seeking asylum.

“Our Western partners are persistently raising the question of placing refugees in Central Asian countries before obtaining visas to the United States or other countries,” he told a meeting of officials of the ruling United Russia party.

“But who is among these refugees? How can we know?”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He estimated that “hundreds, even hundreds of thousands, or maybe even millions” of people might want to flee Afghanistan.

Several former Soviet republics in Central Asia share a border both with Afghanistan and Russia, allowing “militants under the guise of refugees” to reach the country, the Russian president said.

Afghanistan will be discussed Monday at an online summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a military alliance of several former Soviet republics led by Russia.

Putin had already raised his concerns on Friday, saying “terrorists” could enter neighboring countries from Afghanistan, including “under the guise of refugees.”

Read more:

Putin: Afghanistan conflict directly affects Russia’s security

OIC pledges to help achieve peace in Afghanistan

Taliban will face resistance if they try to seize Panjshir valley: Ahmad Massoud

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘You are not a horse:’ FDA warns against using animal drugs to treat COVID-19 ‘You are not a horse:’ FDA warns against using animal drugs to treat COVID-19
Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban
Top Content
US military releases update on Afghan baby handed to marines at Kabul airport US military releases update on Afghan baby handed to marines at Kabul airport
The top five unhealthy foods that are killing you The top five unhealthy foods that are killing you
Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban
Afghan pop singer Aryana Sayeed confirms she has fled Taliban rule Afghan pop singer Aryana Sayeed confirms she has fled Taliban rule
British Embassy in Beirut withdraws some employees as Lebanon conditions worsen British Embassy in Beirut withdraws some employees as Lebanon conditions worsen
‘You are not a horse:’ FDA warns against using animal drugs to treat COVID-19 ‘You are not a horse:’ FDA warns against using animal drugs to treat COVID-19
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More