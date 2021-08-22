Student in Egypt uses rat poison to kill school security guard, steals $41,000

A sixth grade student poisoned and killed a private school security guard to steal money from the school's safe, according to the Egypt Independent.

Authorities in Sohag revealed that the guard was killed and the school's finance office was robbed by a student. Names of the victim and the accused were not released.

According to reports, the student confessed to the crime. He fed the guard koshary, a traditional Egyptian street food, containing rat poison in order to steal a safe that he kept in his office.

The student took advantage of a friendly relationship with the victim and offered to buy him lunch. After eating, the guard fell to the ground soon after and died.

The Balina Police Department received a call from the school’s owner, saying that a body had been found, and that computers, surveillance equipment and a safe containing over $40,000 (650,000 Egyptian pounds) were gone, the Egypt Independent reported.

Security cameras from nearby properties caught the boy poisoning the guard. He was arrested and immediately confessed to committing the murder and theft.

The accused confirmed that while he was at school to pay the year’s tuition fees, he saw the large sums of money inside the school safe and decided to steal it.

