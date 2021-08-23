Animals from ‘Tiger King’ park turned over to US gov’t: Department of Justice

The US government has seized the remainder of animals including lions and tigers from Tiger King Park, which was the subject of a Netflix docuseries, in Thackerville, Oklahoma, according to a statement by the Department of Justice.

The US justice department said the owners of the park, Jeff and Lauren Lowe, have “abandoned their right, title, and interest in the animals remaining at the Tiger King park.”

“Tiger King” is one of the most-watched documentaries on Netflix, and the streaming service has confirmed that a second season will be coming soon, after it found huge success during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

In January, the US Department of Justice said a federal court issued a preliminary injunction in favor of the US against Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe and the park “based on claimed violations of the Endangered Species Act and the Animal Welfare Act.”

The US government in May seized 68 protected lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids, and a jaguar from Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe’s Tiger King Park, “pursuant to a judicially-authorized search and seizure warrant, for ongoing Endangered Species Act (ESA) violations,” according to the justice department.

Released in 2020, “Tiger King” is about the life of Joe Exotic (nicknamed The Tiger King), a convicted felon who operated Oklahoma’s Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park (also known as Tiger King Park), which housed exotic animals including tigers.

The park was previously owned and operated by Joe Exotic.

