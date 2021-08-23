.
Kuwait approves transit of 5,000 Afghan evacuees from Kabul on their way to US

Evacuees assemble before boarding a C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Evacuees assemble before boarding a C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Kuwait approves transit of 5,000 Afghan evacuees from Kabul on their way to US

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Kuwait will allow 5,000 Afghan nationals to transit through the country on their way to the US on evacuation flights after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported on Sunday.

Washington has launched dozens of flights to Kabul to evacuate thousands of its citizens and Afghans who helped US-led forces in the last two decades who are hoping to flee the extremist group.

The move comes in “recognition of the strategic relations between the State of Kuwait and the United States of America,” KUNA quoted the foreign ministry as saying.

Afghanistan’s girls robotics team evacuated from Kabul after Taliban takeover World News Afghanistan’s girls robotics team evacuated from Kabul after Taliban takeover

The foreign ministry said the decision also aims to “enhance the existing cooperation between them and in continuation of the humanitarian role of the State of Kuwait, which calls for the importance of securing sage passage for diplomats and foreign nationals and the facilitation of evacuations from Afghanistan.”

Kuwait joins the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, who have each agreed to also allow flights to transit through their countries.

On Wednesday, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation also said it was hosting Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani and his family “on humanitarian grounds” after the leader fled the country as the Taliban gained control.

UK PM Johnson to urge Biden to extend Afghanistan evacuation deadline

Afghanistan’s girls robotics team evacuated from Kabul after Taliban takeover

Afghan woman gives birth safely on US evacuation flight from Kabul: Statement

