US says no troops were injured in fire exchange with unknown militants

US soldiers stand guard behind barbed wire as Afghans sit on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021, hoping to flee from the country after the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. Wakil KOHSAR / AFP
US soldiers stand guard behind barbed wire as Afghans sit on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021, hoping to flee from the country after the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (File photo: AFP)

Reuters, Washington 

Published: Updated:

One member of the Afghan forces was killed and several wounded during an exchange of gunfire outside Kabul airport, but no US personnel were hurt, the US military said in a statement on Monday.

“The incident appeared to begin when an unknown hostile actor fired upon Afghan security forces involved in monitoring access to the gate. The Afghans returned fire, and in keeping with their right of self-defense, so too did US and coalition troops,” the statement said.

“One member of the Afghan forces was killed by the hostile actor; several Afghans were wounded during the exchange. The wounded are being treated at an airfield hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.”

There were reports of a fire breaking out at the airport, but further details have yet to be provided.

Developing

